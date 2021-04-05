Buzi Bus: Former NDSU students give more than 5,000 rides to keep drunk drivers off the roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What began as a fun idea between two friends and a good deal on a van is now keeping Fargo streets a little safer.

“A lifesaver, the party never ends and you’re always going to have a good time,” Briton Thompson says.

Thompson met Xavier Bonner a few years back in college at NDSU. During a spring break trip, the two saw something they say they knew their college town needed--a shuttle service for college students to get to and from the downtown scene safely.

It was this fall Bonner and Thompson created their own rideshare service called the “Buzi Bus.”

“Fargo is one of the drunkest cities in America,” Bonner says. “With that follows the statistics of drinking and driving.”

Buzi Bus has given more than 5,000 rides, keeping drunk drivers off the roads. Riders can call, text or book a ride online. What’s unique about Buzi Bus is that the van was decked out by a group of creative friends and it sits up to 12 people.

“We try and stay on the busiest roads,” Bonner says. “Broadway, 10th Ave. and University.”

That’s the route they take Thursday’s through Saturday’s. Bonner and Thompson say it’s only the beginning.

“My hope is to reach every university across the country,” Bonner says. “It’s a big problem in every state.”

The mission continues for the two who just bought a second van. They’re hoping to partner with local universities and downtown businesses to make sure anyone who needs a safe ride home finds one.

Buzi Bus costs between $2-$5 a person during all days and hours of the week.

