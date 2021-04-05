Advertisement

37 New Covid Cases and No New Deaths In North Dakota

Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,466 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 19 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.37 percent.

There are now 1,086 active cases in North Dakota, with 29 patients hospitalized.

