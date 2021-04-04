Advertisement

(UPDATE)--U.S. 85 re-opens from Watford City to ND 200

(WAGM)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- U.S. Hwy 85 from Watford City to N.D. Hwy 200 has re-opened.

The stretch was closed to drivers earlier Sunday due to a grass fire in the area.

*********************************************************************************************************************************(ORIGINAL)-- U.S. Hwy 85 is temporarily closed from Watford City to N.D. Hwy 200 due to a grass fire in the area. There is no detour in place and drivers must use alternate routes.

For more information on road conditions in the state, call 511 or visit the N.D. Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

