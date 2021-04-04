Temporary Flight Restriction Lifted After Fire Spreads Through Medora

MEDORA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The temporary flight restriction issued on Thursday during the fire outbreak in Medora, has been lifted.

The restriction was originally set to expire on April 8th and covered a 10-mile radius around Medora.

Local officials say pilots and operators of unmanned aircrafts should continue to exercise while flying in the area.

The flight restriction could be reinstated without notice, in case, the fire-fighting operations require the need to clear airspace.

Pilots and operators should check Notices to Airmen or the Federal Aviation Administration for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.