Residents Displaced After Kitchen Fire Causes $50,000 Worth Of Damage

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents of a Grand Forks home are now displaced after a fire started in the kitchen.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the residence on 10th Avenue North around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the single-story structure. The fire was contained in the kitchen and was put out shortly after.

Two cats were rescued from the fire, but a dog did not survive.

Authorities say none of the occupants of the home or emergency personnel were injured during the incident.

The fire damage is estimated at over $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

