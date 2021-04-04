NDSU Softball Sweeps Doubleheader at Kansas City 6-3, 4-2

KANSAS CITY, MO (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State softball team swept a Summit League doubleheader against Kansas City on Saturday, April 3, winning the first game 6-3 and taking the second game 4-2.

The two victories moved the Bison (9-19) into third place in The Summit League with a 4-4 league record. NDSU is home at Tharaldson Park for its next 15 games beginning next Saturday, April 10, with a doubleheader against second-place South Dakota.

North Dakota State was down to its last out in the opener when Avery Wysong belted her third home run of the season, a grand slam just inside the left field foul pole that scored Stephanie Soriano, Montana DeCamp and Sam Koehn.

NDSU pitcher Paige Vargas got a strikeout and two ground balls in the bottom of the seventh to finish the complete-game victory. Vargas allowed four hits and four walks with three strikeouts and improved to 5-7 on the season.

Soriano, who hit safely in both games to extend her hitting streak to eight games, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the opener. DeCamp was 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the third, Wysong finished 2-for-4, and Cara Beatty was 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth.

NDSU totaled 11 hits in each contest. Emilee Buringa was 3-for-4 in the second game with a leadoff double and run scored in the first inning, and Buringa’s two-run infield single in the fourth inning proved to be the winning runs. Nicole Licea also went 3-for-4, Sam Koehn was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, and Molly Gates was 1-for-2 with a game-tying, bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning.

Lainey Lyle went the distance for the Bison in the series finale striking out five with no walks and allowing six hits to improve her record to 3-4.

Kansas City dropped to 17-13 overall and 2-6 in the league.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.