Advertisement

House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted...
The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted imagination” come to life.(Source: Redfin/Bright MLS via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - A creepy Goth-and-horror-themed house in Maryland is up for sale.

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted imagination” come to life.

Less common features include a coffin black church pew and black spiderweb railings. There are also real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard.

The realtor advised the seller to remove about 20 life-sized figures from horror movies.

But it’s not all gore: framed jerseys show the owner’s life for his favorite NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The one-bedroom house is listed for $225,000.

Features include a real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard, a coffin, black church...
Features include a real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard, a coffin, black church pew and black spiderweb railings.(Source: Redfin/Bright MLS via CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Wanted By Otter Tail Co. Sheriff's Office
A Man Is Wanted After Failing To Return To The Otter Tail County Detention Center Following A Temporary Release
Fargo man says looters sifted through his apartment complex after fire
Shirts being sold at Luna in Fargo.
Local restaurant selling shirts to benefit ND Human Rights Coalition
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Erik Clemenson mugshot
ND National Guardsman found guilty of sexually assaulting subordinate

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's...
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic ‘scandalous’
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe
Some reported an hour-long wait time for marriage licenses, and more than 1,000 were handed out...
Couples wait in long lines to marry on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas