Grand Forks family displaced after fire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is without a home after an attic fire Saturday.

It happened around 9 p.m. at 1126 Hammerling Ave. Crews showed up to find fire and smoke coming from the back of the home, as well as the roof.

One person living in the home was hurt with heat-related injuries. The damages are estimated at more than $50,000. There’s still no word on what caused the fire.

