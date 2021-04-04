Advertisement

Crash Causes Vehicle Rollover In Ramsey County

(MGN)
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A crash on U.S. Highway 2 near Devil’s Lake caused a vehicle to overturn in the area.

Authorities say a 2020 Silver Chevy Silverado, driven by 26-year-old Samuel Feldmann failed to yield while attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 2.

18-year-old Marcus Warbitsky, who was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala going eastbound at a speed exceeding the posted limit of 70 miles per hour while Feldmann attempted to go through the median crossover.

Warbitsky struck Feldmann causing the Silverado to overturn on the highway. Feldmann’s car later came to a rest on its roof.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

