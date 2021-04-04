Chance of T-Storms East Monday

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: A cold front will be passing through the Valley in the afternoon, and it may spark a few t-storms - mainly in our MN counties. An isolated storm may becoming strong/severe with wind and hail, but the threat is fairly low. Temperatures in the afternoon on Monday will range from 50s behind the front in Eastern ND and the northern Valley, to mid-70s ahead of the front in the southern Valley and Lakes country. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s remain for Tuesday. A better chance of rain joins us on Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A few showers are expected to linger into Thursday, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s. Another chance of showers exists on Friday morning with highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies return to start the weekend with temperatures warming into the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies remaining with highs again warming into the 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance of a few showers and rumbles, mainly east. Low: 42. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Sun and a few clouds. Low: 36. High: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low: 40. High: 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 39. High: 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance of morning showers. Low: 38. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 39. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 37. High: 63.