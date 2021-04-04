Card collecting; a hobby for the young and old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Card collecting as an industry has seen a recent surge after the COVID-19 pandemic started. Some rare cards even garner million of dollars.

In Fargo, the card collecting community meet up sometimes to show off their collection and build relationships with other collectors. Some of these showcases attract people who have been collecting since they were kids, while others have just started on their journey.

“Well you know I just started card collecting a couple weeks myself and I didn’t actually realize it was such a big community but it’s really nice,” said Micke Swab, a card collector. “Everyone comes together for a common goal. When you’re new into it everyone helps you out. If you’ve been around it for a long time they like to share their knowledge and it’s just great to have that kind of community around here.”

From baseball to Pokémon cards, there is something for every generation. Mark Weston, the owner Cards and Coins Fargo, has seen the growth in this community over their shared love over cards.

“I’ve got to know so many of these people, I’m terrible with names,” said Weston. “Just you know there is a relationship there so my costumers, I mean it’s probably surprised me more than anything else just how much they do mean to you and those relationships. It’s been fun.”

For some it’s all about the money. A signed rookie Tom Brady card sold for $2.25 million on Friday. For others however, it’s about building the community and opening cards with their kids.

“Me and my kids right now, Ian and Keegan we get into Pokémon and man it’s like a high five contest downstairs when you pull Charizard or something.” said Nathan Dobmyer.

This business is only growing more and more after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

