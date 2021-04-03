Advertisement

Warm and beautiful Easter Sunday

Chances for much needed rain this week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
EASTER SUNDAY: Easter Sunday looks very mild with highs again in the 70s with a few more clouds.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The chance of showers returns for Monday, with temperatures cooling slightly, into the 60s for most. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s remain for Tuesday. A better chance of rain joins us on Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A few showers are expected to linger into Thursday, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s. Another chance of showers exists on Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies return to start the weekend with temperatures warming into the 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Low: 42. High: 71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and rumbles. Low: 46. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 36. High: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early. Low: 39. High: 55.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Low: 38. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 39. High: 65.

