Warm and beautiful Easter Sunday

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Low: 42. High: 71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and rumbles. Low: 46. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 36. High: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early. Low: 39. High: 55.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Low: 38. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 39. High: 65.