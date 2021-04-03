Advertisement

Three People Survive After Canoe Capsizes on Lake Marquette Near Bemidji

Lake Marquette is one mile southwest of Bemidji.
(AP images)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are lucky to be alive after their canoe capsized on Lake Marquette near Bemidji on Friday afternoon.

After flipping over into the water, the three individuals were able to swim to shore.

Authorities say all three were wearing life jackets at the time.

They all were take to Sanford Emergency Department and was treated for hypothermia.

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to always wear floatation devices while out on the water as more people are enticed by water activities.

