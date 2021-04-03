Local restaurant selling shirts to benefit ND Human Rights Coalition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Luna in Fargo took to social media last week after receiving a complaint from a customer about their gender-neutral bathrooms. Now, after an outpouring of support from the community, they are capitalizing on the publicity for a good cause.

“Who knew one little post about bathrooms could generate such a buzz,” Luna posted on their Facebook page.

What started it all was a customer’s complaint that said, in part, “I took a date to Luna Saturday night and needed to use the restroom and noted that the traditional male female signs had been replace with “whichever” on both doors. I find this totally offensive and my date chose not to use the restroom. Fargo is not Portland...”

Luna responded by saying, “The truth is, we consider gender neutral bathrooms to be a very small way we can let our community know that we take inclusivity very seriously. When a customer walks in our door, it is our mission to make them feel safe, comfortable and as important as possible.”

After positive response from the public, Luna has created t-shirts with the phrase “Fargo is not Portland” on them. They will be doing a pre-sell for the next two weeks, with 100% of the proceeds (minus the cost) going to the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition.

The shirts are $25, which includes shipping. Of the $25, approximately $12 per shirt will be donated. Luna says if you decide to order a shirt and pick it up rather than getting it delivered, an extra $5 will be donated.

To order, just head over to www.lunafargo.com and find the shirts under MERCH on the carry out menu.

