Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor victims of attack on U.S. Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on Tues., Apr. 6 to honor the victims of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Fri., Apr. 2, including William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the victims of the attack. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.