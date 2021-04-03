Advertisement

Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor victims of attack on U.S. Capitol

(AP)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on Tues., Apr. 6 to honor the victims of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Fri., Apr. 2, including William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the victims of the attack. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

