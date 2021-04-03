Fargo man says looters sifted through his apartment complex after fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and his family are starting over after a fire destroyed their home late last year.

For Steve Erickson, the view from his new balcony reminds him of the day life turned upside-down.

“I want to be a part of this community, and right now, I’m feeling a little bit let down by it,” he says. “Someone came and took advantage of a really hard time already.”

Erickson says when his porch caught fire in November, the rest of the place went up like a match. With nowhere to go, he and his family moved to a new unit across the way.

“I’m a responsible, honest, hard-working person,” he says. “I take care of my things and I take care of my family. We lost everything.”

Recently, he saw neighbors going in and out of the damaged complex. He decided to take a look through his old place to see if there was anything he could save. It was then he noticed his wife’s purse, and a few other miscellaneous items, were gone.

One in particular is still tugging at his heart strings.

“My guitar is a big one for me,” he says. “When you try to rebuild your life and you’re missing a piece of you, that’s tough. It’s something I’d worked on and customized. It really meant something to me.”

Erickson says before he and his wife got a chance to go through the place and see what they could save, looters sifted through it first.

He says he could see the outline of where the guitar was resting on the wall at the time of the fire.

“If anyone has my guitar out there, no questions asked, I just want it back,” Erickson says.

Erickson’s been playing guitar since he was eight. He says he recently traded a guitar he got from his mom, plus a guitar he got from his dad, to get his first seven-string.

Although he’s grateful his family is safe and settled, life won’t go back to normal until he’s able to play again.

