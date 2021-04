FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emerging Prairie’s new Chief Strategy Officer, Dana Peterson, shares her vision for energizing communities all around ND.

Emerging Prairie's new Chief Strategy Officer Dana Peterson shares her vision for energizing communities all around ND Emerging Prairie's new Chief Strategy Officer Dana Peterson shares her vision for energizing communities all around ND Posted by POVnow on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.