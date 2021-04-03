A Man Is Wanted After Failing To Return To The Otter Tail County Detention Center Following A Temporary Release
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who failed to return to the county detention center after being released on a court order to attend a funeral on Friday.
Authorities are searching for Jesse James Bommersbach.
He was being held for a parole violation on a 3rd degree assault charge.
If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 218-998-8555.
