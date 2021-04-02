Two arrested in connection to West Fargo shooting

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more people are in custody in connection to a shooting in West Fargo that happened on Sunday, March 21. A 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue East.

Jahmond Walker, 20, of Glyndon was arrested in Hibbing, Minnesota on charges of aggravated assault. Leotis McGee, Jr., 21, of Fargo was arrested Friday by the United States Marshals Service in Minneapolis on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Both are awaiting extradition to North Dakota.

Garrett Harm Morin, 20, from Moorhead, and Deonta David Taylor, 20, from Fargo, were arrested and charged last week by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to this incident.

West Fargo Police thank the public for their help in locating Walker and McGee, adding this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.