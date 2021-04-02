Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to West Fargo shooting

Left: Jahmond Walker, Right: Leotis McGee, Jr.
Left: Jahmond Walker, Right: Leotis McGee, Jr.(Cass County Jail)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more people are in custody in connection to a shooting in West Fargo that happened on Sunday, March 21. A 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue East.

Jahmond Walker, 20, of Glyndon was arrested in Hibbing, Minnesota on charges of aggravated assault. Leotis McGee, Jr., 21, of Fargo was arrested Friday by the United States Marshals Service in Minneapolis on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Both are awaiting extradition to North Dakota.

Garrett Harm Morin, 20, from Moorhead, and Deonta David Taylor, 20, from Fargo, were arrested and charged last week by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to this incident.

West Fargo Police thank the public for their help in locating Walker and McGee, adding this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Wanted By Otter Tail Co. Sheriff's Office
A Man Is Wanted After Failing To Return To The Otter Tail County Detention Center Following A Temporary Release
Fargo man says looters sifted through his apartment complex after fire
Shirts being sold at Luna in Fargo.
Local restaurant selling shirts to benefit ND Human Rights Coalition
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Erik Clemenson mugshot
ND National Guardsman found guilty of sexually assaulting subordinate

Latest News

vnl logo
Residents Displaced After Kitchen Fire Causes $50,000 Worth Of Damage
A shirt that says it all in Cards and Coins Fargo.
Card collecting; a hobby for the young and old
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - April 3
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - April 3
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 2