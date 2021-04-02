Advertisement

Fire near Medora burns 3,000 acres so far

Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.
Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.(Julie Martin/KFYR TV)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT
MEDORA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re getting a look Friday at just how close the wildfire got to the Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, North Dakota. Photos taken by KFYR’s Julie Martin show the charred ground surrounding the area where thousands of people enjoy the Medora musical each year.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire had scorched an estimated 3,000 acres and is 50% contained.

Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide wildfire emergency on Thursday, and will tour the damage near Medora with local, state and federal officials on Friday.

The National Guard deployed two helicopters to help fight the wildfire that prompted the evacuation of the City of Medora.

Firefighters are asking people to drive with caution and avoid the area to allow first responders easier access. The Billings County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was started by a downed power line.

