Dry, windy conditions prompt reminder to ‘use your head’ over Easter weekend

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - High winds and dry conditions throughout both North Dakota and Minnesota have several fire officials reminding you to take precautions and ‘use your head’ over the Easter weekend, as many are planning to enjoy our first warm weekend by breaking out the grills and sitting around the bonfire.

“Us not having the moisture level that we typically do, we’re not flooding which is great, but with all that dry conditions and that wind that we’ve had has just really made that perfect storm for a fire to happen,” Moorhead’s Assistant Fire Marshal Kayla Cross said.

Cross says the City of Moorhead is currently not issuing any burn permits, which means if you’re wanting to torch any branches or piles of leaves it’ll have to wait. Cross added if you’re caught burning, you could find yourself with a $100 fine.

“Should we identify an unsafe fire, we’ll simply ask the homeowner or the residents to put the fire out, but if we have to come back or if they’re not cooperating, we can impose a fine but that would be a last resort for us,” Cross said.

Cross says you can still grill or gather around the bonfire this weekend, but with some exceptions.

“If the wind is greater than 10 miles per hour, they are not allowed to do any burning at that time,” she said.

Cross says to keep your grills and fires further from your home and deck than normal, and if possible, to keep the flames on concrete. She added it’s best to have a garden hose or fire extinguisher on standby because in these conditions, it doesn’t take much for something small to get out of hand.

“The smaller the item, that’s what really takes off because it’s airy, it’s light, it doesn’t have a lot of surface area so that fire is going to start really quickly and really take off,” she said.

Cross says fire officials are not seeking out violators of the burn restrictions, but says the department will respond to complaints.

