Crookston man arrested after running from police

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston man was arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

A Crookston Police Officer tried to pull over 28-year-old Ruben Silva at around 5:30 p.m. on April 1st near the intersection of North Main Street and West Third Street.

Silva took off, driving the wrong way down Main Street. The Officer lost sight of the vehicle as it rounded the curve in the area of Summit Ave and Walsh Street.

The vehicle was found a few minutes later back near the intersection of Summit Ave. and Riverside Ave. Silva was located a short time later near the river.

Silva was taken to the Northwest Regional Correction Center and held on several charges including contempt of court, drug possession, fleeing a Peace Officer, theft, driving after revocation, and DWI.

