Clay County reports highest COVID-19 case numbers since December

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

“We have not seen case numbers this high since early December,” said Becky Schmidt with Public Health. “This uptick is a good reminder that, although we are steadily vaccinating individuals in our community, there are still many that are not yet immune to this virus.”

Public Health officials are urging the public to remain diligent in prevention measures until enough people can become vaccinated to slow community spread, and to prevent another surge like Clay County experienced last fall.

They recommend limiting the number of people you gather with, continue to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask, stay home when you are sick, and get tested if you are sick or have been exposed.

To sign up to receive notification of vaccine opportunities in Clay County, go to the county public health website.

