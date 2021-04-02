Becker County Public Health offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be offered by Becker County Public Health.

You can get it at an upcoming vaccine clinic scheduled on Wednesday. It’ll be at Becker County Human Services located at 712 MN Ave. in Detroit Lakes.

You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here or call 218-847-5628 ext. 5414.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.