Authorities investigating after woman drives vehicle into Red Lake River

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating after a woman apparently drove her car into the Red Lake River in Crookston.

The Crookston Police Department got a call around 11:15 a.m. on Friday that a woman walked into the Crookston Public Library all wet, stating she drove her vehicle into the river. At about the same, time the police received more information of a vehicle in the Red Lake River east of the Robert Street Bridge in the area of Central Park.

Officials say it appears the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time it entered the river. Crookston Police are actively investigating in cooperation with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they may need a dive team to help recover the vehicle. Central Park is currently closed to the public and people are asked to avoid the area.

The female driver was transported to Riverview Healthcare; her condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.