Advertisement

165 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 165 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,466 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 79 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.72 percent.

There are now 1,227 active cases in North Dakota, with 23 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Wanted By Otter Tail Co. Sheriff's Office
A Man Is Wanted After Failing To Return To The Otter Tail County Detention Center Following A Temporary Release
Fargo man says looters sifted through his apartment complex after fire
Shirts being sold at Luna in Fargo.
Local restaurant selling shirts to benefit ND Human Rights Coalition
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Erik Clemenson mugshot
ND National Guardsman found guilty of sexually assaulting subordinate

Latest News

vnl logo
Residents Displaced After Kitchen Fire Causes $50,000 Worth Of Damage
A shirt that says it all in Cards and Coins Fargo.
Card collecting; a hobby for the young and old
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - April 3
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - April 3
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News April 3 - Part 2