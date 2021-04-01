RV destroyed in Bemidji fire

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An RV is a total loss and the owners are out about $50,000 following a fire in Bemidji.

The fire department posted on Facebook saying they responded to the fire in southwest part of town on Wednesday, March 31.

When crews arrived, they say the RV was engulfed in flames and 12 firefighters worked to control the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire.

At this time, the fire department believes it started accidentally.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.