RV destroyed in Bemidji fire

RV destroyed following fire in Bemidji, MN.
RV destroyed following fire in Bemidji, MN.(Bemidji, MN Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An RV is a total loss and the owners are out about $50,000 following a fire in Bemidji.

The fire department posted on Facebook saying they responded to the fire in southwest part of town on Wednesday, March 31.

When crews arrived, they say the RV was engulfed in flames and 12 firefighters worked to control the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire.

At this time, the fire department believes it started accidentally.

