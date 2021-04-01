Advertisement

Romanian nationals arrested at Ambrose Port of Entry

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMBROSE, N.D. – Border Patrol agents arrested two Romanian nationals last Friday for illegally entering the United States from Canada through a closed port of entry.

Agents from Grand Forks were patrolling the Portal Station when they got the tip that a car came in through the Ambrose Port of Entry.

The two were taken to the Portal North Dakota Border Patrol Station for further processing before being returned to Canada.

