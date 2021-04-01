Advertisement

Poll: US house of worship attendance at historic low

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. adults that belong to a church, synagogue or mosque are now in the minority according to a new survey by Gallup.

While church members in Bismarck prepare for Easter this Sunday, religious leaders also must consider what the trend away from religious affiliation means for their communities.

“I think that one of the biggest questions that the church and every congregation has to face is, ‘how do we connect with the next generation?’ And that continues to be an issue today. I think that technology can be one of those pieces, but it always has to push us toward relationships as well,” said Pastor Mark Narum, head of staff at Trinity Lutheran Church.

While it is too early to tell what factors have contributed to the decline, some religious officials hope these statistics will lead to an increase in supportive communities as people become open to different world views.

Health officials continue to advise people gathering for Easter still follow CDC guidelines.

