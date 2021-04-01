Advertisement

Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio...
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas announced a 6-month-old girl was rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.

Texas Rangers worked with U.S. Border Patrol to bring the infant back to land on March 16, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Our South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division, are an integral asset in border security. On 03/16/21,...

Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Authorities also said the child’s mother had been assaulted by smugglers in Mexico, and she suffered a broken leg as a result.

The group of Texas Rangers involved in the rescue are considered a “highly trained tactical team” that works on specific missions usually along the border. Many of their operations take place in remote areas where conventional law enforcement agencies can’t operate.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Wanted By Otter Tail Co. Sheriff's Office
A Man Is Wanted After Failing To Return To The Otter Tail County Detention Center Following A Temporary Release
Fargo man says looters sifted through his apartment complex after fire
(UPDATE)--U.S. 85 re-opens from Watford City to ND 200
Buzi Bus: Former NDSU students give more than 5,000 rides to keep drunk drivers off the roads
Crash Causes Vehicle Rollover In Ramsey County

Latest News

The American Library Association reported more than 270 challenges to books in 2020.
Books by Steinbeck, Alexie among most objected to in 2020
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; US races to vaccinate for virus as potential fourth surge looms
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
COVID: Race to vaccinate as fourth surge looms
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle