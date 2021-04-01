Advertisement

All 50 states will offer COVID-vaccines to everyone 16 and up

(WAVE)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Millions more are getting in line for a COVID vaccine. All 50 states have announced when they plan to open up to everyone 16 and older, leaving many wondering what that means for those who are considered high risk.

Tom Bolonchek says he’s breathing a little easier now that he’s had his first dose.

“I wanted to get it done as soon as I could,” he says.

He’s been eagerly waiting since December, but getting the shot took a little more leg work than he expected. He says he barely missed the first tier. He’s about to turn 65 and beat cancer within the last year.

“I got kind of in a trapped situation where I couldn’t get the vaccine,” he says.

Now, many like Bolonchek are competing with a limited supply and the millions more jumping in line for a vaccine. This week, North Dakota and Minnesota opened vaccine eligibility to those 16 and up.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day that everyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” Sanford Health’s Dr. Avish Nagpal says.

Still, this doesn’t mean patients are necessarily going to get the vaccine this week. It just means they’re in a line--one that’s filling fast.

“In order for the vaccine to be effective, we can’t do a half-hearted job,” Dr. Nagpal says. “Everyone needs to get it.”

Vaccine priority still goes to older Minnesotans and North Dakotans, people with underlying health conditions and frontline workers. Those people are in a fast lane, but the expansion allows vaccinators to move onto the next lane at times when there are not high-risk people waiting.

“It was a little frustrating seeing younger people getting the vaccine,” Bolonchek says. “Those of us doing protocols and those of us who are a little older are having a tough time getting the vaccine, or at least I did.”

Health officials’ goal is that everyone 16 and older, on both sides of the Red River, will get their first dose by the end of May.

