Two Arrested Following Camper Break-ins

(AP GraphicsBank)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Two individuals were arrested Tuesday evening at Smokey’s Landing south of Jamestown according to Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser.

Both in their 20′s, Sheriff Kaiser reports they were called out to the campground and when they arrived, they found a locked vehicle. When they ran the plates, they had found both individuals were reported missing from Oklahoma.

“We kind of figured they gotta be around here, the car is there. We did end up finding them in a camper,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser says the two stated they had lost their keys when they went out for a walk. They had locked their car with their phones inside the vehicle. That’s when they attempted to break-in to several campers to escape the high winds and chilly temperatures.

“Just trying to get warm. They got wet, must have been in the water and got wet. So they were just looking for shelter,” Kaiser explains. “They were both taken by ambulance to the hospital and I believe one was transferred to Fargo.”

Kaiser added they took reports of about seven campers with window damage. He says information will be submitted to the Stutsman County State’s Attorney.

Their names were not immediately released.

