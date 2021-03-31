Advertisement

Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Donations Left After Hours Outside A Grand Forks Thrift Store

Thrift store theft
Thrift store theft
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A thief was caught on camera stealing donations left outside a Grand Forks thrift store.

The St. Joseph’s Social Care and Thrift Store in Grand Forks is one of many places community members can visit to buy gently used clothing for a good price.

On Monday evening, donations dropped off after hours were stolen from outside the building and this isn’t the first time.

“Donations that get brought in after-hours, generally we’re not the first ones to go through them,” said Executive Director Mickey Munson.

Munson says the organization relies on donations.

“Everything that is donated goes into revenue we generate and those donations go back into our emergency assistance programs,” he said.

The money made from those donations helps people facing financial troubles, rental evictions, and food insecurities.

The pandemic has caused the need for assistance to grow.

“With COVID, the times have been a little different for us. We have seen an uptick in the need for emergency assistance,” he said.

Munson believes the culprits may be individuals who are in need of help, but says they’re going about it the wrong way.

“These are programs that will help everybody and anybody. If there is a need, we just ask that you go through the proper channels.”

