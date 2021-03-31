Sanford Health notice uptick in COVID-19 cases after spring break

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - COVID-19 cases in Cass County have seen an increase particularly around the end of spring break. As the cases continue to increase, large gatherings like the upcoming prom season are causing a concern.

After Valley News Live has backtracked the coronavirus cases in Cass County over the last few weeks, many days have peaked above and around the 100 cases mark. This comes from students between the ages of 10 to 29.

According to Sanford Health, the close gatherings during spring break in indoor places is causing a concern and it is also a contributor. The expiration of the mask mandate has not played a big part in the rise since most residents are still wearing their masks while they are out.

The upcoming prom season is another concern as students are dancing close to one another in an indoor space. This age group is consistently the first ones to not only contract COVID-19 but becomes a wide spreader.

“We have seen this behavior throughout some of the other surges,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford Vice President. “They are often the first ones to get the virus and spread it to the older population. This age group is more susceptible to letting it happen.”

As of Monday, students over the age of 16 can get vaccinated through Sanford Health at the Gordman Vaccination Center. Sanford has received 3,000 vaccine doses this week. The availability opens today and will provide openings until mid-April. Hospitalizations and deaths are continuing to decrease.

To sign up for an appointment, head to Sanfordhealth.com. Students in the Clay County area also qualify for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.