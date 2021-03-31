Advertisement

Polk Co. fire is 40% contained

Minnesota Incident Command System - MNICS(Minnesota Incident Command System - MNICS)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Incident Command System said on Wednesday, March 31st, that the fire that broke out near the community of Mentor on Monday, March 29th, spread to 12,907 acres and is 40% contained.

The MNICS says cold temperatures and higher humidity on Tuesday helped to keep fire activity minimal, despite strong winds. On Monday, the grass fire shut down roads for several hours and destroyed farm equipment, hay bales and an outbuilding.

Firefighters are still patrolling the area for hot spots and are working to mop up smoldering stumps and vegetation.

