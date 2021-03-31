Pet food recall: Possible salmonella risk

(CNN) – Some pet foods are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration said.

Midwestern Pet Foods Voluntarily Recall Due to Possible Salmonella Health Risk https://t.co/AgWFhsBXxR pic.twitter.com/KOhKCjA6Nu — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 29, 2021

The recall involves specific expiration dates for the following products:

Canine-X

Earthborn Holistic

Venture

Unrefined

Sportmix Wholesomes

Pro Pac

Pro Pac Ultimates

Sportstrail

Sportmix

Meridian

The specific expiration dates for each product are available on the FDA website. There are also images of the recalled products.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products may contain salmonella, the company statement said.

Retailers have been told to pull the pet food from their shelves.

The FDA said no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

