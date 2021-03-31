Advertisement

Moorhead man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on MN highway

Lavell Ivy mugshot
Lavell Ivy mugshot(Clay County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting at a vehicle last summer has pleaded guilty.

21-year-old Lavell Ivy was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault, however court records indicate Ivy’s plea is only to the latter three charges.

Court documents say just after 8:00 p.m on June 21, 2020, a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to the Casey’s Convenience Store in Dilworth for a report that someone was shooting at a car.

The female told deputies that after they picked up Ivy, she was headed back to Fargo but took the wrong exit onto I-94 and ended up heading east instead of west. The female says that Ivy and another passenger started arguing about gas money.

The driver told deputies that she kept her attention on Ivy once she noticed he kept on reaching for something on his waistband. She says she was aware that Ivy used to carry a gun, but was not sure if he had one on him during the drive, until another passenger started yelling “put it away”.

Court documents say it was then when she slammed on her brakes and told Ivy to get out of her car. The driver told deputies that when Ivy got out of the car, he started shooting at the vehicle at least three times and continued to shoot at them four more times as they drove away.

Deputies say they were able to locate several shell casings on MN 336 at the Sabin exit. Court documents also say that bullet holes were found on the vehicle and a spent bullet was found on a seat inside the car.

When deputies were able to talk to Ivy, they say he claimed that it was another passenger who starting firing inside the car. Ivy also told deputies that the passenger started using some race related profanity towards him which made him angry. Ivy then told deputies that he kicked the car and fired the gun into the air. Court documents say that Ivy then admitted that he may have lowered the gun and fired some shots that would have hit the vehicle.

Ivy will be sentenced on April 29.

