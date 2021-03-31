Advertisement

Jamestown Rural Fire Dept. Chief: We’re Running on Fumes

Jamestown Fire
Jamestown Fire(None)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Rural Fire Department Chief Brian Paulson says they’re running on fumes after the last 24 hours.

Chief Paulson says his crew remained ready as of Sunday when a red flag warning had been issued, but it wasn’t until Monday afternoon at around 5 PM that they saw their first call. Chief Paulson says he had eight units and 24 firefighters on scene for about four hours. He says they were called back out just before midnight Monday evening south of Jamestown on Highway 281. Crews had little time to rest up when the third call came in at around 4:30 PM Tuesday.

Paulson says it’s been a busy time for his crews, but tonight they’ve returned their units for maintenance and hopefully some much needed rest. He added that those who may be getting into the field for the spring planting season can take some precautions to help prevent further fires in the area as high winds and dry conditions persist.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
Crews had to pull this pickup and water out of a lake near Kulm, ND.
Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake
West Fargo suspects
Records: Drive-by shooting left 12-year-old WF boy with gunshot wounds to leg
West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger...
West Fargo school hallway closure lifted
Fatal Accident
Charges amended against teen accused of killing Fargo man in crash

Latest News

Erich Longie
ND foster parent pleads guilty to murder, child abuse on Spirit Lake Reservation
Point of View March 30 - Part 2
Point of View March 30 - Part 2
Point of View March 30 - Part 1
Point of View March 30 - Part 1
Point of View March 30 - Part 3
Point of View March 30 - Part 3