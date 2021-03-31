Jamestown Rural Fire Dept. Chief: We’re Running on Fumes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Rural Fire Department Chief Brian Paulson says they’re running on fumes after the last 24 hours.

Chief Paulson says his crew remained ready as of Sunday when a red flag warning had been issued, but it wasn’t until Monday afternoon at around 5 PM that they saw their first call. Chief Paulson says he had eight units and 24 firefighters on scene for about four hours. He says they were called back out just before midnight Monday evening south of Jamestown on Highway 281. Crews had little time to rest up when the third call came in at around 4:30 PM Tuesday.

Paulson says it’s been a busy time for his crews, but tonight they’ve returned their units for maintenance and hopefully some much needed rest. He added that those who may be getting into the field for the spring planting season can take some precautions to help prevent further fires in the area as high winds and dry conditions persist.

