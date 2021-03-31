Advertisement

Italian fugitive arrested after appearing in YouTube cooking videos

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA, Cuba (CNN) - An alleged mafia fugitive who had been on the run since 2014 was arrested by police in the Dominican Republic thanks to his hobby as a YouTube chef.

An amateur chef who posted videos of himself cooking on YouTube may have given away more than recipes, Italian police say.

Marc Feren Claude Biart is an alleged fugitive who, according to Italian police, was involved with drug trafficking between the Netherlands and Italy.

One Italian official said that Biart is one of the most dangerous fugitives that belong to the ‘Ndrangheta, a powerful syndicate that is believed to be responsible for about 80 percent of the cocaine that enters Europe.

For the last five years or so, Biart lived a quiet existence except for a hobby where he posted videos of him and his wife cooking on YouTube.

In the videos, you don’t see Biart’s face, but you can make out some of his distinctive tattoos, police say, and that led them to Biart and to his arrest.

Biart was sent back to Italy on Monday to face some of those charges of alleged drug trafficking.

CNN was unable to reach any of Biart’s attorneys.

Police in Italy say that since 2014 Biart has been on the run and that he may have been able to remain in hiding if not for his passion for Italian cooking, which he shared with the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews had to pull this pickup and water out of a lake near Kulm, ND.
Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake
West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger...
West Fargo school hallway closure lifted
Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming
Charles Harris mugshot 2019
Suspect in murder of local food truck owner pleads guilty, sentenced

Latest News

Mega Millions ticket from the March 30, 2021 drawing is worth $3,000,000.
$3 Million Dollar lottery ticket sold in Fargo
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
A Minnesota family is fighting the discontinuation of medicine for their 2-year-old daughter.
Family says toddler’s life depends on drug that pharmaceutical company discontinued
Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, said the couple were legally married at the castle...
Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn’t wed before Windsor service
Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in.
5 home remodeling trends to watch for in 2021