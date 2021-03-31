Advertisement

I-29 under construction near Hillsboro

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)(Seth Perlman | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 31, 2021
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you take the interstate around Hillsboro, your drive is going to look a little different.

Starting on Wednesday, March 31, I-29 will undergo some construction from the Grandin interchange to north of the Blanchard exit.

Crews will be repaving the roads and adding some fencing among other repairs.

Both directions of the interstate will be down to one lane in each direction and speeds will be reduced to 65 mph.

