High-risk sex offender living in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community of a high-risk sex offender living in the area.

50-year-old Michael Andrew Skeldum currently lives at 202 7 Ave N #3.

Skeldum was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Cass County District Court in 2003. His victim was a 13-year-old female. He was also convicted in 1999 for Gross Sexual Imposition in Sargent County District Court ND where the victim was a 10-year-old female. Skeldum is a lifetime registrant.

