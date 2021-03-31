Advertisement

High-risk sex offender living in Fargo

Michael Andrew Skeldum
Michael Andrew Skeldum
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community of a high-risk sex offender living in the area.

50-year-old Michael Andrew Skeldum currently lives at 202 7 Ave N #3.

Skeldum was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Cass County District Court in 2003.  His victim was a 13-year-old female.  He was also convicted in 1999 for Gross Sexual Imposition in Sargent County District Court ND where the victim was a 10-year-old female.  Skeldum is a lifetime registrant.

