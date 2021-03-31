High-risk sex offender living on College Street in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

37-year-old Geoffrey Dale Miller is a lifetime registrant and currently living at 734 College Street North.

Miller’s convictions:

11/14/08: Corruption of Minor in Burleigh County District Court ND; he had sexual intercourse with a 17 year old female on at least 2 occasions

3/23/06: Gross Sexual Imposition in Morton County District Court ND; intercourse with a 13 year old female

3/22/06: Gross Sexual Imposition in Burleigh County District Court ND; intercourse with a 13 year old girl

1/6/98: Gross Sexual Imposition (under the age of 15) in Burleigh County Juvenile Court ND; Miller was 14 and took a 6 year old girl in the back of a van and, along with an 11 year-old-boy, performed sex acts on her

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.