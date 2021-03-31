Advertisement

GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida...
This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida International Auto Show, in Miami Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews had to pull this pickup and water out of a lake near Kulm, ND.
Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake
West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger...
West Fargo school hallway closure lifted
Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming
Charles Harris mugshot 2019
Suspect in murder of local food truck owner pleads guilty, sentenced

Latest News

Local prefect Josiane Chevalier, second right, and her aide watch French President Emmanuel...
France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges
The trial continues today for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the...
Day 3 of testimonies in Chauvin's trial
Paris residents express pandemic concerns
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana