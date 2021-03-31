Advertisement

Firefighters put out house fire in Grand Forks

House fire in Grand Forks
House fire in Grand Forks(AP Newsroom)
By Ryan Underwood
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Grand Forks early Tuesday morning.

It happened at 2201 University Ave.

First responders arrived on seen to find smoke and flames coming from the bottom of the steps leading into the house.

They were quickly able to put out the flames and removed some smoke from the house.

The damage is around $500

