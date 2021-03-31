Fargo woman surprised with letter, award from Gov. Burgum after sewing nearly 10,000 masks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is being recognized by Gov. Doug Burgum after she’s made nearly 10,000 masks since the start of the pandemic— All created inside a small sewing nook in her home and donated and distributed free of charge.

“It’s pretty crazy! It’s been an entire year of my life.”

Cindy Holtan used to sit at her sewing machine stitching together quilts, but switched to mask-making almost exactly a year ago after her paramedic mother asked for a few.

“And I’m like, ‘Well you can’t really say no to your mom!’” Holtan laughed.

From there, Holtan’s masks took off. She posts her new creations to Facebook, while donating most to local groups in need.

“The salvation army, Ronald McDonald House, all of the police stations in Fargo. I don’t feel comfortable charging for something that may possibly save somebody’s life,” Holtan said.

Whenever she donates, Holtan says it’s important she tries to have a connection to the place she’s donating. She says one of her first drop-offs was to Vitalant.

“And that matters to me because I had to have a blood transfusion one time. So, I just try to find a meaning so it’s always memorable to me,” she said.

Holtan’s now made over 9,400 masks— A feat that’s being celebrated not only by the community, but Gov. Burgum as well who recently wrote her a letter of appreciation and thanks, as well as sent her a medal of excellence.

“I just started crying! I couldn’t believe that somebody would think that much about what I’m doing,” Holtan said.

While thankful for the recognition, Holtan says the real heroes are the doctors and nurses. She added she’s just happy to be a small part of it all.

“That feels great,” she said.

Holtan says recently, it’s been hard to find places that accept hand-made masks, but she hopes to hit her goal of 10,000 by the end of April.

A GoFundMe has been made to help Holtan continue her mask making efforts as long as their needed. You can find it here.

