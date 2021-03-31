Fargo Police warning of high-risk sex offender in the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community about a high-risk sex offender in the area.

35-year-old Aaron Paul Bever is currently homeless.

Police describe him as 6′3″ tall, 175 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Bever was convicted on May 13, 2003 in Dunn County District Court, Wisconsin, on 2 counts of 4th Degree Sexual Assault. Bever sexually assaulted a 6-year old girl in an old van on his parents’ property. He estimated assaulting her approximately 450 times. Bever is a lifetime registrant.

High-risk offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

