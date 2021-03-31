Fallen Grand Forks Police Officer honored with Purple Heart, Medal of Honor

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks Police officer who was killed in the line of duty last spring has now been awarded two high honors within the Grand Forks Police Department.

At the department’s 2020 award banquet Tuesday night, 29-year-old Cody Holte was awarded with a Purple Heart, Medal of Honor and the Wayne “Andy” Anderson Meritorious Service Award for his bravery and selfless actions taken last May, which ultimately left him to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Photo from the Grand Forks Police Department awards ceremony held at Red River High School in Grand Forks, ND on March 30, 2021. Chief Mark Nelson (left), Cody's wife, Mandy Holte (center), Mayor Brandon Bochenski (right) Photo by: Russell Hons (Russell Hons | Russell Hons)

Deputies with the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office were serving an eviction notice at 2627 S. 17th St. on May 27, 2020.

41-year-old Salamah Pendleton was ordered to come out of the bedroom and when deputies breached the door, Pendleton began firing multiple rounds with an AK-47 5.45 caliber at Cpl. Ron Nord and Sgt. Kelly McLean. One of Pendleton’s rounds fatally hit 61-year-old Lola Gwen Moore who was also inside the apartment.

Grand Forks Police officers Cody Holte and Cpl. Pat Torok responded as back-up to the apartment. Cpl. Torok was also awarded with a Medal of Honor on Tuesday night.

Court documents say Pendleton refused to surrender to officers and eventually opened the bedroom door and started firing at law enforcement.

Investigators say Cpl. Nord was hit in the upper right thigh with a round fired by Pendleton. Holte was shot three times by Pendleton and was later pronounced dead.

Officials say over 70 rounds were exchanged in the incident.

Holte leaves behind a wife and 10-month-old son.

Grand Forks Police Department's Medal of Honor was posthumously awarded by Chief Mark Nelson (left) and Mayor Brandon Bochenski (right) to Officer Cody Holte, who was killied in the line of duty. It was presented at the Grand Forks Police Department awards ceremony held at Red River High School in Grand Forks, ND on March 30, 2021. Photo by: Russell Hons (Russell Hons | Russell Hons)

Photo from the Grand Forks Police Department awards ceremony held at Red River High School in Grand Forks, ND on March 30, 2021. Photo by: Russell Hons (Russell Hons | Russell Hons)

