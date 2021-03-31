Advertisement

Essentia accepting walk-ins at Gordman’s vaccination center

Former Gordman's building located at 5100 14th Avenue South in Fargo.
Former Gordman's building located at 5100 14th Avenue South in Fargo.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (VaIlley News Live) - Essentia Health will be accepting walk-ins at the vaccination center located in the former Gordman’s building at 5100 14th Avenue South in Fargo.

Here are the details:

Who:  Any North Dakota resident or anyone who has an established provider in North Dakota and is age 16 and older. You do not need to be an Essentia Health patient.

When: Today (Wednesday, March 31) until 7:00 p.m. AND tomorrow (Thursday, April 1) between 1:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Where: Vaccination Center located at the former Gordmans site (5100 14th Ave S, Fargo). Please go to the Essentia Health location within the building which is ahead and slightly to your right when you enter.

Vaccine and appointments are available at all Essentia Health sites for those who are 16 and older in North Dakota and Minnesota.

If you want to schedule an appointment, please use MyChart or call 833-494-0836 to schedule. MyChart can be accessed at EssentiaHealth.org or as an app in your device’s app store.

Vaccination is our best opportunity to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccines have been proven to be effective and safe.

