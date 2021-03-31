Advertisement

Delta to join other US airlines in ending empty middle seats

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a Delta Air Lines flight after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta's announcement Wednesday, March 31, reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Delta’s announcement Wednesday reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews had to pull this pickup and water out of a lake near Kulm, ND.
Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake
West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger...
West Fargo school hallway closure lifted
Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming
Charles Harris mugshot 2019
Suspect in murder of local food truck owner pleads guilty, sentenced

Latest News

An Italian mafia fugitive was caught in the Dominican Republic after appearing on YouTube...
Italian fugitive arrested after appearing in YouTube cooking videos
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
Geoffrey Dale Miller
High-risk sex offender in Fargo area
1,660 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in Minnesota
Officer Holte
Fallen Grand Forks Police Officer honored with Purple Heart, Medal of Honor