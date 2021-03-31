COVID numbers increase in Cass County; at least one school temporarily going remote

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - COVID-19 cases have increased in Cass County according to a data report and Shanley High School is going remote until after Easter break.

Numbers in Cass County saw a steep increase, as they had 26 cases on Monday, and jumped up to 124 yesterday. Cass had the highest amount of COVID cases in the state yesterday. All age ranges except 80-plus saw their cases increase.

The largest growth was in the 20-29 age range. There was only four cases on Sunday, and it jumped up to 31 on Monday. 10-19 year olds saw their cases go from four to 17 in the same amount of time.

At least one school in Fargo is closing their doors temporarily until April 6, with concerns over the increase of COVID cases. Shanley High School families received an email from Principal Jon Spies saying they have seen an uptick in COVID cases at the school and that all grades have been impacted.

“With confirmed positive cases in each grade level, across a wide range of classrooms, and across a variety of activities, there is a possibility that most students could be considered a close contact.” said Principal Spies in an email to families after closing the school temporarily.

He attributed the cause to being likely that students are unknowingly spreading the virus at school and at activities.

“On the morning of March 29th, the number of COVID-19 positive students at Shanley jumped dramatically with over a tenfold increase from the previous week.” said Spies.

After consulting health experts, they decided to close up the school until after Easter break, viewing it as a necessary step to stop the spread of COVID and preserve future of events like prom and graduation.

“There are steps each family can help prepare for a full return to in-person learning and activities to ensure we can finish the school year and prevent further interruptions.” from Spies’ email to families.

Shanley is set to re-open on April 6 after Easter break.

